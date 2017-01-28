How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Paulo Dybala .

Paulo Dybala explains the meaning behind his unusual goal celebration

Give it a year or two and there’s a good chance that Paulo Dybala will be spoken about by your average football fan in the same way Antoine Griezmann is now.

The 23-year-old appears to possess everything required to become a world-class forward: strength, pace, determination, supreme technical ability, an eye for a pass and lethal composure in front of goal.

The Argentine striker scored 23 goals in 46 matches for Juventus last season and bagged his eighth goal of the 2016-17 campaign against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Dybala celebrated his goal against the Rossoneri, unusual because he scored it with his unfavoured right foot, by bringing out the ‘Dybalamask’.

For those who haven’t seen much of Dybala, the ‘Dybalamask’ is the South American’s trademark celebration. He makes the ‘mask’ by putting his hand to his face and it’s kinda cool.

Dybala explains what the 'Dybalamask' means

Football fans have attempted to guess what Dybala’s celebration means - but now we have a definitive answer from the man himself.

“Dybalamask is really simple,” Dybala explained on Facebook, per Goal, “it's the mask of a gladiator!

“When we struggle, sometimes we must wear our warrior mask to be stronger, without losing our smile and kindness!”

You’ve got to hand it to young Paulo, that’s a brilliant reason for what is a cracking goal celebration.

At least the ‘Dybalamask’ has some meaning unlike, for example, the Dab.

Pogba has tipped Dybala to reach Messi's level

Speaking of the Dab, Paul Pogba told reporters last year that his former Juve teammate has the potential tor reach Lionel Messi’s level.

"He can get there," Pogba said in an interview with La Stampa, per ESPN. "Do you know what I call him? Square R2, the button that you have to push on a PlayStation to do a shot on the turn -- he always gets goals like that.

"Has he surprised me? No, because I always said he was a phenomenon. To do what he has done, playing for Juve, is something phenomenal."

