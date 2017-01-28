Holding the title of the fastest player in the Premier League must be pretty nice.

To know that, if a situation arose where you had to challenge for the ball with any other player in the league, you would come out on top.

Everyone knows that Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin and Jamie Vardy are among the fastest players in England.

But who claims the title of being faster than anyone else? Well, in October, the Mirror found that to be Southampton’s Shane Long.

Long had run 35.31 km/h, which beat Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch’s speed of 35.19 km/h.

Rather surprisingly, Bellerin was down in 10th place (34.77 km/h) and Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and Raheem Sterling didn’t even crack the top 10.

Dangerous speed

Liverpool realised just how much Long’s speed can punish teams on Wednesday when he sprinted the length of the pitch to finish off a counter-attack in Southampton’s EFL Cup win at Anfield.

And Watford’s Ben Watson will also be glad to see the back of the 30-year-old.

Long runs the fastest recorded speed

Watson unwillingly entered into a footrace with Long in the first game of the season. It was here that Long ran the fastest recorded speed of the season.

Long manage to get ahead of Watson and the Watford midfielder, who was the last man, had little option but to haul him to the ground, earning a red card.

Check out the clip below.

Just look at the head start Watson had. He probably had nightmares of Long for a few days afterwards.

Long could do with an increase on that 84 pace rating in FIFA 17, EA Sports.

The three fastest

Here are the top three fastest recorded speeds in the 2016-17 season.

3 - Kyle Walker (35.18 km/h)

2 - Lynden Gooch (35.19 km/h)

1 - Shane Long (35.31 km/h)

Who is the fastest player in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

