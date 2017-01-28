How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

He's given many defenders nightmares.

Shane Long runs the fastest recorded speed in the Premier League this season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Holding the title of the fastest player in the Premier League must be pretty nice.

To know that, if a situation arose where you had to challenge for the ball with any other player in the league, you would come out on top.

Everyone knows that Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin and Jamie Vardy are among the fastest players in England.

Article continues below

But who claims the title of being faster than anyone else? Well, in October, the Mirror found that to be Southampton’s Shane Long.

Long had run 35.31 km/h, which beat Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch’s speed of 35.19 km/h.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

Carragher reveals what Lampard said during PL match to leave him speechless

Carragher reveals what Lampard said during PL match to leave him speechless

Rather surprisingly, Bellerin was down in 10th place (34.77 km/h) and Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and Raheem Sterling didn’t even crack the top 10.

Dangerous speed

Liverpool realised just how much Long’s speed can punish teams on Wednesday when he sprinted the length of the pitch to finish off a counter-attack in Southampton’s EFL Cup win at Anfield.

And Watford’s Ben Watson will also be glad to see the back of the 30-year-old.

Long runs the fastest recorded speed

Watson unwillingly entered into a footrace with Long in the first game of the season. It was here that Long ran the fastest recorded speed of the season.

Long manage to get ahead of Watson and the Watford midfielder, who was the last man, had little option but to haul him to the ground, earning a red card.

Check out the clip below.

Just look at the head start Watson had. He probably had nightmares of Long for a few days afterwards.

Long could do with an increase on that 84 pace rating in FIFA 17, EA Sports.

p1b7idj3e12sg1s5m1dt6u441trq9.jpg

The three fastest

Here are the top three fastest recorded speeds in the 2016-17 season.

3 - Kyle Walker (35.18 km/h)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

2 - Lynden Gooch (35.19 km/h)

Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League

1 - Shane Long (35.31 km/h)

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Who is the fastest player in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Shane Long
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Southampton
Theo Walcott
Hector Bellerin
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again