Tennis

The sister took the top 2 places in Melbourne.

Serena Williams pays tribute to sister Serena after Australian Open final

It was a plot straight out of a Hollywood film. A Williams - Williams Grand Slam final at the Australian Open.

The talk before the match was that there could be no loser, as it would be a victory for one of the sisters, but the records will tell you that Serena who out as straight-sets victor over her older sister Venus.

It was momentous a win which saw her return to world No. 1 and overtake the great Steffi Graff in terms of Open Era majors – leaving only Margaret Court above her in the all-time standings.

It also served as a reminder of the unbreakable strength of runner-up Venus, who made an incredible return to the sport after a debilitating illness at the age of 36.

The match ended with a loving embrace between the sisters, who have come a long way from their humble Compton beginnings.

Venus pays tribute to Serena

At the post-match presentation, it was Venus who was first to speak.

Serena Williams, wow…that is my little sister,” she was quoted as saying by BBC Sport“Congratulations to Serena on number 23. I have been right there with you, some of them I lost right there against you. It’s been an awesome win.

2017 Australian Open - Day 13

“All those times I couldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there. I’m enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me.

“I am, God willing, would love to come back. Thank you for all the love.”

Serena returns the favour

Then it was the turn of champion Serena to return the love.

"I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus. She's an amazing person," she said.

"There's no way I would be at 23 without her. There's no way I'd be at one without her. She's my inspiration.

2017 Australian Open - Day 13

"She's the only reason I'm standing here today. She's the only reason the Williams sisters exist. Thank you for inspiring me. Every time you won this week, I felt like I got a win too.

"She deserves an incredible round of applause, she's made an amazing comeback. I definitely think she'll be standing here next year. I don't like the world comeback - she never left."

What an incredible story.

