Leicester City fans will be wondering what has happened to their star striker Jamie Vardy this season, after a magnificent campaign in which he scored 24 Premier League goals last season.

The England striker again drew a blank against Championship outfit Derby County on Friday night, in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which now requires a replay following a 2-2 draw.

It can sometimes be hard to identify the exact reason why players can lose form so drastically - with the 30-year-old currently on five league goals for the Foxes after 22 games.

Amazingly, three of those strikes came in an entertaining 4-2 home win over title candidates Manchester City. However, on the whole, it's been an underwhelming season for the Foxes star.

And, overall, the same can be said for Leicester's form this campaign and for the rest of the Foxes squad, who are nowhere near the level that saw them win a shock first Premier League title last season.

Vardy, like teammate Riyad Mahrez, were given new lucrative deals to keep them at the club over the summer, with Arsenal understood to have been interested in both Leicester players.

And, speaking ahead of the BBC's coverage of Leicester's FA Cup tie at Derby, Premier League all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer claimed the Three Lions frontman is believing his own hype.

Shearer: Vardy's had his head turned

“To me, it looks like he’s had his head turned by success, I see him on the front covers of magazines, he’s signed a bumper new contract," said Shearer.

Leicester's miraculous success last season inevitably brought widespread media attention, with the player having a biography and autobiography released on his rapid rise from non-league to Premier League stardom.

There's no denying the striker's recent success has been phenomenal, but Shearer admits he's struggling to re-find his best form.

"He’s no longer doing what brought him the success last season. I know it’s difficult getting to the top, but it’s a lot harder staying there." Shearer continued.

“Everyone knows what you’re good at. Everyone knows what your strengths and weaknesses are.

“But you have to do the basics, and Jamie Vardy [and Leicester] are not doing the basics.”

Foxes star desperate to regain form

While it does seem a long time since Vardy was finding the back of the net for fun and helping to write Leicester's fairytale story, he will desperate to re-find form pretty sharpish.

Age is certainly not on Vardy's side, having turned 30 earlier this month, and knows that his own form could be the difference in the Foxes avoiding the drop.

Realistically, it would be hard to imagine Leicester being relegated, with the likes of Hull, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Swansea in far more desperate situations. But just five points separates them from the bottom three.

It seems that the media hype surrounding Vardy has had a damaging impact, and would be wise to take Shearer's advice of simply getting back to doing the basics right, first.

