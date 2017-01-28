Tonight sees the second big world title fight involving a Brit of 2017.

Two weeks ago, James DeGale flew the Union Jack flag valiantly to earn a hard fought draw against the highly rated Badou Jack in New York and the latest British world champion to cross the Atlantic is Carl Frampton.

The 29-year-old will take on Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch of their WBA Super featherweight bout from last year in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Frampton won their previous encounter via a majority decision in July but tonight's fight could prove even closer to call.

As you would expect, the bookies have backed Frampton to retain his title but how does another one of Britain's 13 current world champions expect the clash to play out?

Article continues below

Anthony Joshua has become not just one of the biggest names in boxing, but British sport during his rise to IBF champion over the last few years.

And although the heavyweight recognises that his style is a complete contrast to that of Frampton and the other weight divisions below him, Joshua appreciates their ability.

"These guys are phenomenal. You've got the heavyweights - big guys, bruisers, beating each other up. But these guys are technically gifted," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"They have to make weight, which is a struggle in itself, so I give them a lot of credit for that.

"They're quick, and they know how to fight, they're going toe-to-toe. This is the rematch, and it was very close in the first fight, so it will be interesting to see."

Unsurprisingly, Joshua has backed his fellow Brit to return with the belt around his waist but warned Frampton to be cautious as Santa Cruz will be desperately seeking revenge.

He added: "I will go with Frampton because a man that's done it once, can always do it again.

"But Santa Cruz has a lot to prove as well. He thinks he was just on the edge of winning the first fight so it will be interesting to see if he's added some sauce to his ingredients."

Of course, Joshua has his own huge fight to look forward to.

The 27-year-old is set to go toe-to-toe with a legend of the sport in the form of Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley.

And such is the hype surrounding heavyweight bout, it is expected to match the record for highest attendance to watch a fight in the United Kingdom, as 90,000 people could cram into the home of English football.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms