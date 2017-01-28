How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

.

Anthony Joshua predicts the winner of Carl Frampton vs Leo Santa Cruz

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tonight sees the second big world title fight involving a Brit of 2017.

Two weeks ago, James DeGale flew the Union Jack flag valiantly to earn a hard fought draw against the highly rated Badou Jack in New York and the latest British world champion to cross the Atlantic is Carl Frampton.

The 29-year-old will take on Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch of their WBA Super featherweight bout from last year in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Frampton won their previous encounter via a majority decision in July but tonight's fight could prove even closer to call.

As you would expect, the bookies have backed Frampton to retain his title but how does another one of Britain's 13 current world champions expect the clash to play out?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Anthony Joshua has become not just one of the biggest names in boxing, but British sport during his rise to IBF champion over the last few years.

And although the heavyweight recognises that his style is a complete contrast to that of Frampton and the other weight divisions below him, Joshua appreciates their ability.

"These guys are phenomenal. You've got the heavyweights - big guys, bruisers, beating each other up. But these guys are technically gifted," Joshua told Sky Sports.

Leo Santa Cruz v Carl Frampton

"They have to make weight, which is a struggle in itself, so I give them a lot of credit for that.

"They're quick, and they know how to fight, they're going toe-to-toe. This is the rematch, and it was very close in the first fight, so it will be interesting to see."

Unsurprisingly, Joshua has backed his fellow Brit to return with the belt around his waist but warned Frampton to be cautious as Santa Cruz will be desperately seeking revenge.

He added: "I will go with Frampton because a man that's done it once, can always do it again.

Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz - Weigh-in

"But Santa Cruz has a lot to prove as well. He thinks he was just on the edge of winning the first fight so it will be interesting to see if he's added some sauce to his ingredients."

Of course, Joshua has his own huge fight to look forward to.

The 27-year-old is set to go toe-to-toe with a legend of the sport in the form of Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley.

And such is the hype surrounding heavyweight bout, it is expected to match the record for highest attendance to watch a fight in the United Kingdom, as 90,000 people could cram into the home of English football.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again