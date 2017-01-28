How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Giovinco.

Sebastian Giovinco explains why he rejected Barcelona move in 2015

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sebastian Giovinco has ripped it up in Major League Soccer since joining Toronto from Juventus in 2015.

The diminutive Italian striker, affectionately nicknamed ‘the Atomic Ant’ due to his 5ft 4in frame, scored 23 goals in 35 appearances for his current employers in his debut season.

And Giovinco proved his first season was no fluke by netting 22 goals for Toronto during 2016.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old’s performances over in the United States haven’t gone unnoticed by big clubs.

Indeed, Barcelona tried to sign him during the MLS’s off-season period back in 2015.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Giovinco: Why I rejected Barcelona

Giovinco has now confirmed the Catalan giants wanted to take him to the Camp Nou, but the move failed to materialise because he said no.

Few players on the planet would reject the opportunity to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez at one of the world’s footballing cathedrals, but Giovinco has explained in his own hilarious way why he felt snubbing the offer was the right decision.

Montreal Impact v Toronto FC - Eastern Conference Finals - Leg 2

"It's true, in the past there was interest from Barcelona, but I'd have been a ball boy there,” he told Sky Sports Italia, per Goal. “With those three stars in attack, I wouldn't play at all.

"I wasn't interested because I wanted to play. Neymar, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez would've played even with one leg and still made the difference, so there was no point in me being there."

Paco Alcacer knows the feeling...

If only Paco Alcacer had thought the same thing before agreeing to sign for Barça from Valencia back in August.

FC Barcelona v Malaga CF - La Liga

The Spain international was the main striker at the Mestalla but agreed to become Barcelona’s fourth-choice forward last summer and only gets a run-out on the odd occasion now.

China move interest Giovinco

Giovinco would certainly get a game if he moved to the Chinese Super League, though, and it’s a potential career move that interests him.

"The market is really hotting up over there,” he added. “They told me there is interest, so we'll talk it over with Toronto and see. I am happy here, but we'll see what the club wants to do.

FC Dallas v Toronto FC

"My agent told me there is an offer, but did not tell me which club. I certainly don't miss Italy, as I am happy in Canada and have no intention of returning.

"Since I left Juventus, which remains the strongest team in Italy, I never thought about playing for another Italian club. I'm just not thinking about it.

"What still stings is losing the MLS Final last season."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Juventus
Lionel Messi
MLS
UEFA Champions League
Football
MLS Cup
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again