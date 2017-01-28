Sebastian Giovinco has ripped it up in Major League Soccer since joining Toronto from Juventus in 2015.

The diminutive Italian striker, affectionately nicknamed ‘the Atomic Ant’ due to his 5ft 4in frame, scored 23 goals in 35 appearances for his current employers in his debut season.

And Giovinco proved his first season was no fluke by netting 22 goals for Toronto during 2016.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old’s performances over in the United States haven’t gone unnoticed by big clubs.

Indeed, Barcelona tried to sign him during the MLS’s off-season period back in 2015.

Article continues below

Giovinco: Why I rejected Barcelona

Giovinco has now confirmed the Catalan giants wanted to take him to the Camp Nou, but the move failed to materialise because he said no.

Few players on the planet would reject the opportunity to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez at one of the world’s footballing cathedrals, but Giovinco has explained in his own hilarious way why he felt snubbing the offer was the right decision.

"It's true, in the past there was interest from Barcelona, but I'd have been a ball boy there,” he told Sky Sports Italia, per Goal. “With those three stars in attack, I wouldn't play at all.

"I wasn't interested because I wanted to play. Neymar, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez would've played even with one leg and still made the difference, so there was no point in me being there."

Paco Alcacer knows the feeling...

If only Paco Alcacer had thought the same thing before agreeing to sign for Barça from Valencia back in August.

The Spain international was the main striker at the Mestalla but agreed to become Barcelona’s fourth-choice forward last summer and only gets a run-out on the odd occasion now.

China move interest Giovinco

Giovinco would certainly get a game if he moved to the Chinese Super League, though, and it’s a potential career move that interests him.

"The market is really hotting up over there,” he added. “They told me there is interest, so we'll talk it over with Toronto and see. I am happy here, but we'll see what the club wants to do.

"My agent told me there is an offer, but did not tell me which club. I certainly don't miss Italy, as I am happy in Canada and have no intention of returning.

"Since I left Juventus, which remains the strongest team in Italy, I never thought about playing for another Italian club. I'm just not thinking about it.

"What still stings is losing the MLS Final last season."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms