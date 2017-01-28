Chicago has had a rough week in the NBA world as the entire league has seen that they are squabbling amongst themselves and it doesn’t look to be getting better anytime soon.

Rajon Rondo took offence with some of Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade’s comments after a recent loss and took to Instagram to criticise the team’s veterans, then Butler and Wade decided to fire back on their own individually.

Everybody involved has been fined and the Bulls veteran swingmen were forced to come off the bench last night for their role in the whole spat.

Chi-Town has dropped seven of their last 11 contests and who knows how far this spiral will go before the squad falls out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

That looks to have been a bad decision on the part of management and coaching because the club lost 100-88 on their home floor to the lowly Miami Heat and felt the wrath of their fans on the way out.

There is still half a season of basketball left, but in the immediate future, it is hard to see the team righting the ship next week as they leave the United Center for a six-game West Coast swing that will include some tougher opponents.

For every part of the organisation, it will be crucial that the roster looks better than it did this week as the season is threatening to crumble more and more with the passing days it seems.

Gar Forman and John Paxson will have a lot to answer for as the management directly responsible for this disaster if Chicago cannot find its footing soon.

In fact, it may already be too late.