Before their run of no wins in three league matches, it looked as if Liverpool could be the ones to run Chelsea closest in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool were second in the table after beating Manchester City 1-0 on New Year’s Eve. It was their fourth win in a row and a result that highlighted their title credentials.

What’s followed since has been nothing short of miserable. Without even mentioning their EFL Cup exit to Southampton, the Reds have drawn to Southampton and suffered an unexpected defeat at home to Swansea last weekend.

They now sit fourth in the table, 10 points behind Antonio Conte’s resurgent side.

Chelsea’s task of winning the title was made easier by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United all failing to pick up three points in their last outings (Tottenham and City drew with each other).

But their rivals’ shortcomings isn’t the only reason they hold an eight point advantage as January closes.

Conte’s players have been brilliant this season, from N’Golo Kante in midfield to Diego Costa up front.

There will certainly be plenty of blue when the Premier League Team of the Season is announced.

Coutinho's injury

Philippe Coutinho has been unable to prevent Liverpool’s slide, missing six weeks - including the 2-2 draw at Sunderland - through an ankle injury, and only managing 29 minutes and 57 minutes against Man United and Swansea respectively.

So it must be pretty painful for him to see Chelsea with such an advantage over the Reds now.

Coutinho's admiration for two Chelsea players

Yet the Brazilian maestro isn’t giving up on the title just yet. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Coutinho voiced his admiration for Eden Hazard and Willian, but insisted he is still gunning for the trophy.

“It's a tough league, yes,” he said. “You say Chelsea win the league, but we are giving up on nothing. We have to fight for the title, this season and the next season.

“We had a setback against Swansea and Chelsea are a good team. I like Eden Hazard and Willian, they are the hardest opponents, but that is the ambition of our club too.

“We have to fight for the best, compete and continue to compete. That is what this club must demand from all of us. That is why I am here.”

