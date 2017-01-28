Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Despite being a face on paper, the reactions Roman Reigns receives on a weekly basis would make the casual fan believe he’s the top heel in the company.

He’s actually done a great job of taking the negativity in his stride, and for the most part, WWE have continued to refuse to back down to the fans as he’s still pushed towards the top of the card.

NEGATIVE REACTION

That’s proven by the fact that he’s challenging Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Regardless of the negative fan reaction, WWE still sees Reigns as the top guy in the organisation and that probably won’t be changing anytime soon either.

However, there are certain things that the former United States Champion could do to perhaps change the perception fans have of him – and right now that shouldn’t be claiming yourself as the leader of the new generation of WWE stars.

While that statement may be true on paper, and in the long-run, it’s probably not something the WWE Universe wants to hear right now, especially with so much talent continuing to break through.

He made that statement this week when talking on ESPN’s First Take.

LEADER OF THE NEW GENERATION

When discussing how far the company has come through different generations, Reigns believes he’s leading the line for the current PG product.

He said: “I love it.

“I feel like I’m leading the new generation at this point. And that’s what life is all about is growing and changing and growing pains.

“What you named is generations, you didn’t hit just Attitude Era. It’s just like anything, you see these arts where you come all the way around.

“Right now, I like where we’re at.

“I’m a family man, I have kids. That’s what we are. We’re a family product. We’re a PG product.

“That’s the goal. To put smiles on people’s faces, bring families together.”

While there’s nothing wrong with Reigns wanting families to enjoy the current product, WWE fans might not be happy with the fact that Reigns could be the leader of the roster in the years to come.

What do you make of Roman Reigns’ statement? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

