Paul Pogba may have finally settled upon his return to Manchester United but the France international is not yet firing on all cylinders for Jose Mourinho, just yet.

Following his exploits at Euro 2016, the 23-year-old completed an £89 million move from Juventus back to Old Trafford, where he began his career, making him the most expensive player on the planet.

But for all the talk that surrounded his huge summer move, Pogba has yet to consistently deliver the level of performances that would be expected of a player who cost more than what Real Madrid paid United for Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009.

His latest of seven goals for United in all competitions came in the Red Devils' surprise 2-1 semi-final second-leg defeat to Hull in the EFL Cup on Thursday and will be expected to deliver in the FA Cup this time around, against Wigan on Sunday.

Many have debated whether Pogba is truly world class just yet and some have gone as far as discussing whether he could overtake Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - who are both seen as the world's two best players.

And the Frenchman's former Red Devils youth coach, Warren Joyce, who now manages United's FA Cup opponents Wigan, has criticised the former United academy graduate.

As per the Mirror, Joyce, who was named Latics manager in November after eight years as United reserve team manager, believes it's all down to Pogba as to whether he can become the best on the planet.

Pogba's destiny in his hands

“That depends on him, really," said Joyce. "It depends whether he keeps having them stupid haircuts, and is involved in too many gimmicks off the field!

“I don’t know... That’s up to him what he does - and that’s me being critical of him. But you can’t remember Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs doing very much of that.

“I suppose I’ve just done their team-talk for them now! Can you leave that one out and do us a favour?"

Pogba is hugely popular on Instagram with his endless selection of entertaining posts, while his hairstyle never often stays the same for long - which Joyce suggests are all unnecessary distractions.

But while the young Frenchman may seem to get carried away with his off-field interests, Joyce has revealed the former Juventus midfielder has the ambition to reach the very top of the game.

“He always had that goal [of being the best]," Joyce claimed. "Whether he was regarded as it or not, he wanted to be the best player in the world. He said it openly and set his standards to try and do that. He’s always had that inner drive and belief to want to do that.”

Joyce harbours United regrets

Joyce also recalled the other highly-rated United academy graduates that never lived up to their potential and stick in his mind even today - potentially sending Pogba a warning he may never reach the very top if he doesn't put everything he has got into focusing on training and performances.

“The frustrating thing is seeing ones like [Adnan] Januzaj, [James] Wilson or Federico Macheda get up to that level and stop doing the work they did to get them to that level,” Joyce admitted.

“Not play the games, not train as hard, sit in jacuzzis and not do the same weights and sessions they did to get there. Those are the frustrating ones for me because that could be avoided."

While Joyce will undoubtedly want the best for his club and Pogba, whom he helped reach international stardom, that support will be relinquished when his Wigan side travels to Old Trafford as the underdogs on Sunday.

Pogba and co. will look to continue where they left off on Thursday, by progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup after winning their EFL Cup semi-final against Hull 3-2 on aggregate.

