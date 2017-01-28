Carmelo Anthony has been a talking point in the media since the new year began and after trade rumours began swirling around him this week, that doesn’t look to be changing.

Recently, the New York Knicks approached the Cleveland Cavaliers about a potential Anthony for Kevin Love swap that was reportedly a non-starter for Cleveland.

Phil Jackson and the front office look to be open to trading Melo and superstar’s time in New York City might not be too long, but he’s still going out there and competing when called upon.

During Friday night’s win against the Charlotte Hornets, the 32-year-old struggled with hs shot during most of the night as he only made eight of his 26 shots for the Gotham club.

Anthony delivered when it mattered most for the Knicks though, his tough step-back jumper with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter sealed the game for his squad as they claimed a 109-105 lead.

Despite helping the team claim the victory, some fans still booed the All-Star after his clutch bucket.

The 110-107 victory comes at a critical time for the forward and for the organisation that has been a daily source of drama since signing Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah in the offseason.

Melo needs to prove his detractors wrong as they point to the recent trade talks as proof of his deficiencies and New York needs as many wins as it can get as it angles to re-enter the playoff picture this year.

This most recent big shot is a cautious reminder to fans that would rather see their star forward gone that his entire stay in the Big Apple hasn’t been completely bad. Remember that the next time someone doubts that he can still get it done.