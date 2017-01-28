The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

WWE fans have made it clear over the past year that WrestleMania 32 was a forgettable event.

It failed to match the expectations of what we saw years prior, as some of the matches certainly failed to live up to expectations.

WRESTLEMANIA 32

The one fans target the most is Brock Lesnar’s victory over Dean Ambrose, as that didn't hit the potential many believed it would.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, another segment on the show which fans have been highly critical of is when The Rock made his appearance to take out Erick Rowan in record-breaking time.

While it’s always a treat to see The Great One, that particular moment didn’t look too good for The Wyatt Family.

Article continues below

However, it’s not just the fans that have criticised it, as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has hit out at it, calling it lame.

POOR SEGMENT

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Interviews under the Influence show, he was asked about the lamest thing he’s ever seen The Rock do, and the answer was easy.

He said: “I gotta call him out on this one.

“His segment had lasted for about 30 minutes and you could feel the energy just drain out of 100,000 people.

“He’s the most electrifying guy in sports entertainment, and he’s the biggest movie star in the world right now.

“But that one time, Rock…You didn’t know when to go home and you should have.”

Regardless of whether Austin was drunk when making that claim or not, he definitely makes a point as the segment didn’t improve the show whatsoever.

Do you agree with Steve Austin on The Rock’s WrestleMania 32 segment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms