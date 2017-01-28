How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Man United XI that beat Wigan 4-0 in 2012: where are they now?

Manchester United may have secured a place in the final of the EFL Cup on Thursday but they don't have any time to rest on their laurels this season.

Jose Mourinho's men still have plenty to fight for in the Premier League, Europa League and on Sunday resume their FA Cup pursuit against Wigan.

The Championship outfit, who are managed by former Man United reserve team boss Warren Joyce, will be hopeful of causing a major upset at Old Trafford.

It wasn't that long ago when this fixture would have been a Premier League clash, however, the Latics have been unable to return to the English top flight since being relegated in 2013.

In fact, the last meeting between the two sides at the Theatre of Dreams was all the way back in September 2012 when Sir Alex Ferguson's side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

So we've decided to have a look back at the Red Devils team to start that fixture to see exactly how much has changed in four-and-a-half years.

GK: Anders Lindegaard

This was one the few occasions where Lindegaard was actually preferred to David de Gea between the sticks. The shot-stopper now turns out for Preston in the Championship.

RB: Rafael da Silva

The Brazilian was United's first-choice right-back for a couple of seasons but wasn't considered Louis van Gaal's cup of tea and joined Lyon in 2015.

Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League

CB: Rio Ferdinand

Now retired, Ferdinand is more commonly seen as a pundit for BT Sport but does have other non-football interests including a recently relaunched restaurant.

CB: Nemanja Vidic

Vidic ended his United career in 2014 and moved to Serie A with Inter Milan, where he spent 18 months before retiring at the start of 2016.

LB: Alexander Buttner

This was Buttner's first appearance in a United shirt and it was arguably his best, grabbing a goal and an assist from left-back. Aside from trolling Steven Gerrard, the Dutchman has recently rejoined Vitesse after a couple of years in Russia.

FC Dinamo Moscow v FC Rubin Kazan - Russian Premier League

RM: Nani

Nani never quite lived up to the hype everyone expected at Old Trafford. After spending a season at Fenerbahce, the winger joined Valencia last summer.

CM: Michael Carrick

Carrick is the sole survivor from this XI and continues to be vitally important for Mourinho this season.

CM: Paul Scholes

Like Ferdinand, Scholes often appears as a pundit these days. He has dabbled with a bit of coaching, most recently with Oldham.

Manchester United v West Ham United - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round

LM: Ryan Giggs

Giggs finally ended his association with Man United after Mourinho replaced Van Gaal last summer. The Welshman is still on the lookout for his first managerial position.

ST: Javier Hernandez

A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Hernandez is still at Bayer Leverkusen but is currently going through a very goal shy season in the Bundesliga.

Welbeck reluctantly left his boyhood club for Arsenal two-and-a-half years ago but has been stricken with unfortunate injuries over the last 18 months.

Topics:
Wigan Athletic
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Javier Hernandez
Danny Welbeck
Football
Paul Scholes
Premier League
Manchester United

