Alexis Sanchez has showcased his incredible desire to win in recent Arsenal matches.

After the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth at the start of the month, the Chilean threw his gloves to the ground in a rage. According to the Mirror, Sanchez refused to speak to anybody in the dressing room afterwards.

Then, a week later, the 28-year-old looked disgusted to have been taken off by Arsene Wenger with the Gunners up 4-0.

Of course, some have taken Sanchez’s body language as a hint he is unhappy at Arsenal amid rumours of a big-money offer from China.

But from what we know about the former Barcelona star, this is simply his intense competitiveness coming out.

There is, however, reason for Arsenal fans to be fearful about Sanchez’s possible exit. He’s in the final 18 months of his contract and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

And failure to land a significant trophy this season would give Sanchez enough reason to explore his options elsewhere.

Video: Sanchez's FT reaction vs Bournemouth

Oxlade-Chamberlain admires Sanchez

It’s not just Arsenal fans who are desperate to see Sanchez stay. In Arsenal’s membership newsletter, brought to our attention by 101GreatGoals, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leashed enormous praise on his teammate.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also told a story that highlights just how competitive Sanchez is. It happened after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, after the Ox missed a chance to score from Sanchez’s pass.

We’ll let the 23-year-old take it from here…

The Ox's brilliant story

“He’s definitely one of those players who will tend to bring out the best in you because he’s very demanding of himself and everyone else.

“The number of times we’ve come off the pitch and we’ve won, but he’s still not happy with something.

“The Crystal Palace game for example, we won 2-0 and right at the end of the game he’s cut in and he passed it to me. I shot and Wayne Hennessey saved it in the last minute of the game.

“The boys were all happy in the dressing room but Alexis came to me in the shower and said, ‘My friend, are you going to score? Oh no my friend… I passed you the ball, you have a cup of tea, you wait… and then you shoot’.

“I was just laughing like, ‘Yeah, sorry my friend’."

Always hungry

Oxlade-Chamberlain continued: “He always wants assists, he wants goals and that’s what makes him the player he is. He’s always hungry for that and he passes that onto us all. We’ve got a lot of those characters in the team.”

The lesson here? If, for whatever reason, you find yourself on the receiving end of Sanchez’s pass, make sure you score.

