Jurgen Klopp was expected to make wholesale changes to his starting line-up for this afternoon’s FA Cup clash against Wolves at Anfield.

The German coach, who has come under a little bit of pressure following back-to-back defeats against Swansea City and Southampton, might have named a stronger XI if his team weren’t facing Chelsea in a crunch Premier League match on Tuesday night.

But Klopp would have also been acutely aware that anything less than a victory will have been deemed satisfactory by the Anfield faithful.

Wolves, who beat Stoke City 2-0 in the third round, currently sit 18th in the Championship table.

Liverpool were the firm favourites, despite the fact Klopp made nine changes to the team that lined up against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, so it was a massive shock when Richard Stearman put the visitors 1-0 ahead inside the opening minute.

Andreas Weimann then doubled Wolves’ advantage on the stroke of half-time to add to Klopp’s woes.

Klopp explained why he made nine changes

Was it really necessary for Klopp to make NINE changes to his line-up? This was the question many fans were asking themselves at half-time following a disastrous opening 45 minutes.

“I didn’t think about which team we played against Plymouth in the last round, it is an intense part of the season and we have to make changes,” Klopp was quoted as saying by BBC Sport before the match. “Nathaniel Clyne is still not available, I can’t play Trent Alexander-Arnold in four games in eight or nine days, it makes no sense for an 18-year-old boy.

“It’s a pretty nice team, I am fine with this.”

Gary Lineker tweets about Klopp

Gary Lineker, like many others on Twitter, believes Klopp got it totally wrong this afternoon.

“Don't get Klopp playing his reserves with no European football,” the Match of the Day presenter tweeted. “Shows a lack of knowledge of the depth in English football and respect.”

Liverpool fans are fuming

And you can imagine how Liverpool fans reacted to those words.

Like a red rag to a bull…

