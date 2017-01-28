Rajon Rondo has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last couple of years and his chances to fit in on an NBA roster may be cut short if he isn’t more careful.

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade publically challenged their younger teammate to be more serious and compete harder as the Chicago Bulls try to make the playoffs this year.

Rondo took a shot at both veteran players on Instagram after the comments were made and called out their leadership styles and abilities.

There were more barbs thrown and Jimmy Buckets said he didn’t mind the tension in the locker room. Wade responded on his own via Instagram as well. All three players were fined.

The Chicago-Sun Times reports that Bulls management were so heated after the incident that they considered buying out Rondo’s remaining salary on his contract.

Chicago is on the hook for the remainder of his salary this season and three million dollars of what he would receive next year.

Having that discussion involving that kind of money tells you all that you need to know about how fed up the organisation is with their point guard.

After being benched last month, the 30-year-old hasn’t seen much of the court and the Bulls have been active in trying to move the former All-Star for whatever they can get.

Chi-Town’s road ahead is going to be hard on that front because after this latest stunt, it will be hard to get anyone to give up a real asset for a possible headache.