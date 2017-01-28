How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What a miserable week he's had.

Liverpool fans slam three players on Twitter after FA Cup defeat to Wolves

Despite winning just once in their past seven matches, nobody could have foreseen Liverpool losing at home to Wolves in the FA Cup.

But that’s exactly what has happened. Goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann handed Wolves an astonishing 2-1 win at Anfield.

Divock Origi scored in the 86th minute but the Championship outfit hung on.

It’s one of Jurgen Klopp’s most embarrassing defeats at Liverpool and means they have exited two cup competitions in the space of four days. Not good.

Take nothing away from Wolves. They were brilliant and fully deserved to reach the fifth round.

But they’re also 18th in England’s second division. Even a weakened Liverpool side that included Connor Randall, Ovie Ejaria and Ben Woodburn should have had enough to win.

There will no trips to Wembley Stadium for the Reds this season. Having fallen from second in the Premier League table to fourth , their season is quickly unravelling.

Lineker: Klopp is to blame

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker believes Klopp is to blame for playing his reserves.

“Shows a lack of knowledge of the depth in English football,” the former Leicester City striker tweeted.

Liverpool fans slam three players

But Liverpool fans feel the fault lies with Alberto Moreno, Ragnar Klavan and Randall, who was substituted at half-time after a miserable 45 minutes.

What's going wrong at Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

