WWE fans were left ecstatic with the news that the company was finally inducting Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame this year.

Whether or not he competes in the ring remains to be seen, as rumours have suggested that he could be used in an on-screen capacity following his induction.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

However, fans may have to come to terms with the fact that he may not be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match this Sunday, as that’s something he confirmed when speaking to TMZ.

Although, that’s exactly what somebody would say when they might be making an appearance.

Regardless of that, attention will turn to Orlando where the Olympic gold medallist will be honoured for his contributions and fans are now wondering which WWE star could be inducting him.

Following the announcement, Angle quickly revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin would be a top choice for him, and it makes sense considering the two have shared some brilliant moments together on WWE television.

However, in a recent Q&A on his official Facebook page, the former WWE Champion has picked out two more names he’d love to induct him – although it seems like The Rattlesnake is still his first pick.

THREE OPTIONS

When answering a fan's question, he posted: “I’m very proud to be inducted into the WWE HOF.

“It’s a huge honour.

“My top 3 picks [to induct me] are Austin, [John] Cena, and Undertaker.

“Hope it’s one of them.”

All three are fantastic choices, especially as he shares history with all of them.

It could also prove to be a great moment for Cena as he answered Angle’s open challenge on an episode of SmackDown to officially make his debut.

While The Undertaker is also an incredible choice, that does seem unlikely due to his gimmick.

Who do you think will induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

