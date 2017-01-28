How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Angle has picked out the three.

Kurt Angle names the three stars he wants to induct him into WWE’s HOF

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE fans were left ecstatic with the news that the company was finally inducting Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame this year.

Whether or not he competes in the ring remains to be seen, as rumours have suggested that he could be used in an on-screen capacity following his induction.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

However, fans may have to come to terms with the fact that he may not be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match this Sunday, as that’s something he confirmed when speaking to TMZ.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Although, that’s exactly what somebody would say when they might be making an appearance.

Regardless of that, attention will turn to Orlando where the Olympic gold medallist will be honoured for his contributions and fans are now wondering which WWE star could be inducting him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Following the announcement, Angle quickly revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin would be a top choice for him, and it makes sense considering the two have shared some brilliant moments together on WWE television.

However, in a recent Q&A on his official Facebook page, the former WWE Champion has picked out two more names he’d love to induct him – although it seems like The Rattlesnake is still his first pick.

THREE OPTIONS

When answering a fan's question, he posted: “I’m very proud to be inducted into the WWE HOF.

“It’s a huge honour.

“My top 3 picks [to induct me] are Austin, [John] Cena, and Undertaker.

“Hope it’s one of them.”

All three are fantastic choices, especially as he shares history with all of them.

It could also prove to be a great moment for Cena as he answered Angle’s open challenge on an episode of SmackDown to officially make his debut.

While The Undertaker is also an incredible choice, that does seem unlikely due to his gimmick.

Who do you think will induct Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin
The Undertaker
Wrestlemania
Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again