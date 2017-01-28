How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

gary neville.

Gary Neville posts cheeky tweet during Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

There’s only one thing Gary Neville loves more than taking the p*** out of Liverpool on Twitter and that’s taking the p*** out of Jamie Carragher, although the two often go hand-in-hand.

Liverpool fans and Carragher have certainly given Neville more than his fair share of stick over the years, so the former Manchester United captain rarely misses his chance when an opportunity to have a cheeky pop presents itself.

Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp put the ball on the penalty spot for Neville today and he duly converted.

The Reds slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to Championship strugglers Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield this afternoon.

First-half goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann left the hosts with a mountain to climb in the second 45 minutes. Divock Origi pulled a goal back in the 86th minute but it was too little too late for Klopp’s embarrassed side.

Three defeats in a row for Liverpool

That’s now three consecutive defeats - all in different competitors - for the Merseyside outfit.

They were beaten 3-2 by Swansea City last Saturday, 1-0 by Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday and now find themselves out of the FA Cup.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

To make matters worse for Klopp, who is coming under a little bit of pressure for the first time since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, all three defeats have come at Anfield.

Neville's tweet is going viral

You just knew that Neville would have something to say.

The Sky Sports pundit dropped a subtle but brutal tweet on Wednesday evening - “Long day. Night Night”, a reference to Southampton’s goalscorer Shane Long - and he followed suit with another cheeky tweet this afternoon.

“Just landed in Malta,” Neville tweeted. “Anything happening?”

Of course he knew full well that Liverpool were losing 2-0 at the time.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Klopp's post-match thoughts

Klopp has taken responsibility for Liverpool’s shock defeat to Wolves.

Here’s what the German coach said immediately after the loss…

Topics:
Liverpool
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Gary Neville
Manchester United

