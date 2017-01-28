Never underestimate the power of a really good tweet as one popular post can leave a hilarious moments in its wake faster than you can type up a reply.

Chandler Parsons’ Twitter feed is usually pretty entertaining and he can be charmingly self-deprecating on the platform. On Friday night, he found himself in a Twitter beef with CJ McCollum over a relatively harmless post.

Portland’s official account tweeted a funny joke about Parsons airballing a three-point attempt during their 112-109 victory.

Parsons took offence to the tweet and fired one up about the Blazers’ playoff prospects and wished them luck at the lottery selection show this year.

That is a pretty sick burn, but it is literally nothing compared to the bombshell that CJ McCollum would drop in response to that roast, effectively ending the conversation right there.

He said that Portland effectively won the lottery already by not signing the forward, as they had planned to do, in free agency this past summer.

A harsh blow, but a fair one when considering that the handsome forward is in the first year of a $94 million contract and only averaging six points, a rebound and an assist per game.

McCollum also signed for big money in the offseason after claiming the Most Improved Player award last season.

The Trail Blazers are 21-27 and trying to get back to the eighth seed while Memphis is 27-21 and looks to have the seventh seed in hand at the moment. Later shots between the two teams would have to wait until the postseason.