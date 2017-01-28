After hearing about Liverpool's shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Wolves on Saturday, there was no chance of Chelsea making the same mistake as their Premier League title rivals.

The Blues faced Championship side Brentford at Stamford Bridge and like Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte used the match as an opportunity to start various members of his first team squad who haven't had much playing time of late.

Unlike Klopp's men, the players who came in for the Premier League leaders started off on the front foot and put Brentford to the sword to emphasise the gulf in class.

Conte's XI still featured of host of regular internationals and it was one of their more regular stars who broke the deadlock after 14 minutes.

As free-kick specialists go, Willian is right up there with the best of them and he duly punished Chelsea's Championship opponents for conceding a free-kick deep in their own half.

From the right-hand side, the Brazilian produced an exquisite curling effort round the wall and into the top corner - see the video below.

They really don't get much better than that!

The home side refused to take their foot off the gas and continued to mount pressure on Dean Smith's team.

They were rewarded with a second goal less than 10 minutes later after Pedro was found by Michy Batshuayi's pass to calmly slot home.

After that, it looks like it is going to take something truly remarkable for Brentford to get into the fifth round and they will now just be hoping they aren't on the wrong end of an absolute hiding.

