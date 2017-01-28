More and more indications are coming down that New York Knicks fans might be headed for a significant shakeup involving Carmelo Anthony. The team’s star player has been shopped in a deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers which was shut down by the other team.

Melo has also been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers who would also be considered a possible destination for the small forward. L.A. makes much more sense for the star than Cleveland, especially when considering the gaping hole at forward the club has.

His fit in the City of Angels is not perfect because he actually needs the ball in order to generate most of his offense, but there is no doubt that he would see more of the ball with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin than he would on the shores of Lake Erie.

Doc Rivers has gone on record as saying that he would trade anyone available on the roster, even his own son, in a potential deal to bolster the roster. What remains to be seen is if New York will be amenable to receiving role players and other pieces rather than a star.

Blake Griffin is the dream scenario for the Knicks, but he is a pipe dream at this point. Rivers must hang on to all three of his stars and find a way to add Anthony if he is going to keep pace in the arms race with Golden State in the conference.

San Antonio also looms in the background as a contender that could give the Clips trouble in the postseason, especially if they aren’t healthy. One thing another star would bring is an insurance policy against a catastrophic injury to either Paul or Griffin.

With the Point God in tow, the organisation could retool around their newly-minted ‘Big 4’ and hope for some great bounces, although the team is known for some awful luck over the years.

CP3 ensures that everyone gets their touches and could help save some of his zip for the playoffs when the Clippers absolutely need it. Over the years, late game execution and offence has been a bit of a sticking point for fans.

Everyone in the arena and at home nervously waits while the point guard probes for an advantage somewhere in the defence. In the end, making something out of nothing to almost thrilling effect.

Melo has always been dangerous in late game situations because of the varieties of ways that he can score the basketball. Suddenly, teams would not be able to simply load up on Paul and wait for an inevitable drive to the hoop or mid-range shot.

Griffin and Jordan benefit as well because of their freedom on rolls to the basket due to the increased gravity on the floor when JJ Reddick is lurking on the perimeter and their newest star is on the wing waiting to drill an attempt from deep.

The Staples Center would be hopping again, but fans would have to wait and see if it yields a championship.