It didn’t seem possible that Liverpool’s week could get any worse after defeats to Swansea City and an EFL Cup exit at the hands of Southampton.

But it did. Liverpool are out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at home to Wolves.

The result leaves the Reds suddenly out of England’s two cup competitions and in something of a rut. They’ve now won just once since New Year’s Eve.

Fans and pundits are now beginning to question Jurgen Klopp’s methods, with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer criticising his decision to play the youngsters against Wolves on social media.

And the German deflected the blame from his players after the match and onto himself.

“Not good enough in the first half, second half was better of course, but it should be,” he said, via the Mirror. Not a lot more to say, sorry.

"I'm responsible. It's not allowed to blame a single player. You learn a lot about players in this situation but it's my responsibility. 100 percent."

No FA Cup run

The task doesn’t get any either for Klopp. He side host table-toppers Chelsea on Tuesday.

Having watched their team miss out on the chance to play in the EFL Cup final, a run in the FA Cup would have been welcomed by every Liverpool supporter.

They failed at Wembley Stadium last season, and so supporters would have relished the opportunity to watch their side attempt to avenge that defeat to Manchester City in League Cup final.

Carragher missed the game

Jamie Carragher certainly would have made the trip to the home of the national team. Liverpool haven’t lifted the trophy since 2006, when Carragher was a part of the team that defeated West Ham in that thriller at the Millennium Stadium.

Liverpool had the chance to give the ex-defender the perfect birthday present against Wolves but they fluffed their lines. It was fortunate, then, that Carragher missed the game.

Why? Because it wasn’t on Sky Sports, of course.

Carragher's tweet

Carragher’s mentions on Twitter were no doubt filled with fans mocking his old team. So, the ex-centre back made light of his contract with Sky Sports to claim he missed the game, which was shown on BT Sport, anyway.

Poor guy. Whatever he was doing, it was surely better than watching Liverpool.

Gary Neville responded

Where there’s a tweet from Carragher, there’s usually a response from Gary Neville. And the ex-Manchester United defender didn’t disappoint, replying to his Sky Sports colleague by mentioning Liverpool might have grabbed an equaliser if the game lasted another five minutes.

Carragher will be desperate to see Man United slip up against Wigan tomorrow.

