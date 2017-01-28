While their fierce rivals Real Madrid are currently enduring a stuttering spell of form, Barcelona have made a dream start to 2017.

They have scored 20 goals in just seven matches since the turn of the year and Luis Enrique's men are now two points behind Madrid at the top of La Liga.

It looks as if Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are all beginning to hit their best form and as everyone knows when MSN are on fire, Barcelona are very difficult to stop.

Article continues below

Of course, the Blaugrana are also fighting for silverware in Europe too and face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League's round of last 16 next month.

The 2015 winners are eager to reclaim the biggest prize in continental football and it has become obvious the competition is one of Enrique's big priorities for the season.

Article continues below

A few of Barca's stars have even been openly discussing their chances of success on Twitter and have come up with a genius way of providing themselves even more motivation.

Arda Turan was the first one to make a brave promise by revealing he is prepared to shave off his beard if Barcelona are triumphant in the final come May.

The Turkish star's beard has become iconic over the course of his career, to such an extent that it is almost impossible to imagine Turan without it.

But the 29-year-old was quick to ensure that he wasn't the only one who would be drawn into making such a promise and called out goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to do something similar.

After taking some time to seriously consider the prospect of letting Turan shave his head, Ter Stegen eventually provided the reply we were secretly all hoping for and accepted his teammate's terms.

And in case you were wondering what a bald Ter Stegen would look like, one photoshop pro quickly conjured up an image to give us a bit of an indication.

Bit scary, right?

As a result of the pair's pact, we get the feeling Barcelona are going to have a lot more support from neutral fans for the rest of the competition.

And there's still time for Turan and Ter Stegen to drag the likes of Messi and Neymar into making similar promises too.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms