Earlier this week on SmackDown Live, both AJ Styles and John Cena turned their rivalry up a notch as the latter attempts to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships at the San Antonio Alamodome.

The big talking point was AJ Styles’ independent career and how Cena blasted him for it, claiming he was built for the WWE while the current champion was built for the indies.

INDEPENDENT JIBES

The Phenomenal One hit back at those claims on Talking Smack alongside Renee Young and Shane McMahon, claiming Cena couldn’t last two days on the independent circuit.

Of course, that was all in character as Styles has actually come out in praise of his rival ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view this Sunday.

When asked if his perception of Cena has changed in his first year with the company by FOX Sports, Styles leapt to his defence against the critics who claim he is now a part-time star.

He said: “Listen, the fact of the matter is, John may be a part-timer – at least sometimes in the WWE – but that guy works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen.

HARD WORKER

“I mean, the guy’s on The Today Show in the morning, and comes and does live events, or comes and does SmackDown Live.

“The guy works hard, I get that.

“And to tell you the truth, I’ve become a better performer because of John Cena, and I like that.

“But as far as respect goes, I want it all.

“I don’t just want it from John Cena, I want it from the guy and the girls on The Today Show. I want it from the people who made the Royal Rumble poster.”

Styles is the latest to defend Cena against the harsh criticism of him now being a part-time star, and it just goes to show how pivotal Cena has been to Styles’ incredible run in the WWE so far.

