Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

Odell Beckham Jr. has been busy at the Pro Bowl skills competitions this week as the unique challenges presented by these zany events allow him to showcase just how amazing his talents can be.

During Friday’s festivities, he dazzled again in the most random challenge of the week yet.

Returning punts is difficult no matter how you slice it, but it’s even harder when you have to contend with clothing restricting your movement.

It doesn’t get much more restrictive than a novelty sumo suit and Beckham fielded a punt while wearing one of those.

Marquette King supplied the punt and the Giants’ star wideout did his best to showcase some measure of speed while being weighed down by the bulky costume.

He waddled the entire way downfield and the NFL’s Twitter account was quick to share the surreal scene with all of their followers.

Beckham is the most dynamic force on offence for New York’s club and posted a gaudy 1,367 receiving yards over the course of the season en route to an NFL record for his third straight season for averaging that kind of yardage over three years.

No matter how you feel about him personally, there is no denying the sheer talent on display every time he takes the field.

Next season won’t be here for quite some time, so these crazy highlights will have to hold fans until the Giants take the field again next fall.

