It seems inevitable that Conor McGregor will get involved with the WWE one day, especially given all the public exchanges the Irishman has had with the company in the past.

His personality and charisma seem like a perfect fit for the sometimes wacky world of the WWE and now that the UFC lightweight champion is taking a break from the octagon, one would assume this year's WrestleMania was a good time to get involved.

Floyd Mayweather, Mohammed Ali, Ronda Rousey and Mike Tyson have all gotten involved in wrestling's greatest spectacle in the past, so it would only make sense that McGregor would add his name to that list.

A report has emerged suggesting the WWE tried to do just that for the 33rd incarnation of the event this April in Orlando, and they went all out to get him.

A source explained to the Irish Sun: “WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year.

“Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.”

The supposed 'hefty offer' involved the WWE telling the Notorious One to "name your price."

It's possible that the timing is the only problem here. McGregor's camp has insisted previously that the UFC superstar would entertain the idea of crossing over into the wrestling world.

McGregor's agent Audie Attar explained: “I think it’s all about business, man. If WWE is going to come with an offer, we’re willing to entertain it.”

WWE legend and now heavy-hitter behind the scenes, Triple H, has also said in the recent past that he would love McGregor to step into his world.

“He could come over, he’s got it all, man. He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer.”

The 28-year-old Irish fighter is taking time off to support his pregnant partner during the birth of their first child, and he is likely to be out of commission for most of, if not all of 2017.

It's a shame for WWE fans. We all know how much McGregor loves money, and if the WWE said to name his price - bearing in mind they paid Floyd Mayweather around £16 million to face the Big Show back in 2008 - it could have been a gigantic payday.

