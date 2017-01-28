Usain Bolt is adamant that his legacy hasn’t been tarnished after he was forced to hand back one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Nesta Carter, Bolt’s teammate in the 4x100m in Beijing nine years ago, tested positive for a banned substance, meaning Bolt’s ‘triple triple’ counts no more.

But Bolt is undeterred, claiming this setback hasn’t changed what he has achieved in his sprinting career.

"It's rough that I have to give back one of my medals," the 30-year-old told Reuters, via BBC Sport.

"I'm not happy, but it's just one of those things that happen in life."

Bolt ran the third leg as Jamaica won gold in a time of 37.10. As a result of their subsequent disqualification, Trinidad and Tobago were promoted to first place.

“I think I've still accomplished a lot - it hasn't changed what I have done throughout my career," Bolt, the 100m and 200m world record-holder, added. "I have worked hard and pushed and done things that no-one has done before."

Bolt's opinion of Carter

Carter’s sample was retested by the International Olympic Committee last year. It was found to contain the banned substance methylhexaneamine.

And what does Bolt now think of the man who cost him his ninth gold? Rather admiringly, he doesn’t have a problem with Carter.

"I'm not going to despise anybody for anything," Bolt told The Gleaner.

"Nesta and I are still friends. We came up through the ranks in high school, so we're still friends, and I really don't have a problem with Nesta."

You’ve got to appreciate his attitude. He may not have his triple triple, but he remains a legend.

Video: 4x100m final at Beijing

