Mark Lawrenson tears into one Liverpool player during Wolves defeat

Liverpool fans must be wondering what's going on at their club at the moment.

Having spent the first half of the campaign looking like they could bring some silverware back to Anfield, their season has unravelled in the most spectacular fashion over the past month, encapsulated by their exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

It's been a bad week. Having lost to Swansea in the league last weekend, and now crashing out of both cups in the space of a few days, it's fair to say that those connected with the club are less than impressed with what's been going on.

There is a big number of former Liverpool stars in the media, and while Jamie Carragher may be the most vocal, one of the most scathing is ex-defender Mark Lawrenson.

The defeat to Wolves marked the first time that the club have lost three games on the bounce in 12 years, and it's the first time that Jurgen Klopp has lost three games at home since 2007, when he was in charge of Mainz.

Very few Liverpool players came away from the game with any credibility, but the was one man in particular who rubbed Lawro up the wrong way.

Alberto Moreno enjoyed a fairly strong start to his career at the club, but has been unable to find any consistency in his performances, and Andi Weimann's counter attacking goal to double Wolves' advantage highlighted just how bad he can be.

The Spaniard, who did do well to make up the ground, took a swipe at trying to dispossess the man in possession, embarrassing himself in the process.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-LIVERPOOL-WOLVES

And during the break, Moreno could be seen enjoying a friendly chat with Wolves player Helder Costa, and Lawro, commentating on the game for BBC 5 Live (via Balls.ie), didn't like what he saw.

"Moreno has just gone and slapped Costa on the back well done," he said. "What on earth is going on?

"You’re getting beaten at home by a Championship team! Get a life!

"This Liverpool team is too nice."

It's fair to say there'll probably be a few fans agreeing with the former Match of the Day pundit, and Jurgen Klopp will have his work cut out for him if he wants to salvage anything of this season.

