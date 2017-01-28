Watch: Female NFL ref unbelievably carries on after wrist-breaking hit

Back in the regular season, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings were locked in a struggle with huge playoff implications on the line.

Sarah Thomas is an NFL referee that was working that game in late December and took an inadvertently hit as two players who were engaged collided with her on the sideline as she was trying to get out of the way.

Credit to her for shaking off the hit and returning to work after she was briefly rushed to the side as a part of the league’s concussion protocol.

After passing the test, she finished the game and fans would all agree that being back out on the field after such a hit shows a ton of toughness on her part.

Now, a report from ESPN has come out that says that Thomas actually sustained a broken wrist during the collision and still finished her assigned game before it was discovered.

The fact that no one discovered this until now is insane, but these sorts of strange things happen in football all the time. Thankfully, she didn’t sustain any larger injuries during that moment of action.

All refs have to be careful as the men playing these games are large and their job means that they are part of the field as part of the official rules.

It is important to be aware of your surroundings at all times, Thomas was, and it probably saved her from a long stay in the hospital.

