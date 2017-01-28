Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has revealed that there's one loss from his first season that will always remain in the back of his mind - the playoff defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

It was the closest game of the divisional round, and the two teams looked set for overtime at the AT&T stadium in Dallas until Aaron Rodgers found Jared Cook on the sideline to put the Packers in field goal range.

Mason Crosby converted from 51 yards as the clock ticked to zero, sending Green Bay through to the NFC Championship game with a 34-31 victory.

The result came as a shock to many in Dallas after the Cowboys finished the 2016 season with a record of 13 wins to three losses, securing home advantage against the Packers.

Speaking to ESPN during Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, Prescott revealed that he will always remember the agonising defeat:

"It's behind me, but I can't say I'm over that loss. I'll never be over that loss. I'll never be over any loss. It's definitely fuel to the fire and ready to get back to work."

The rookie quarterback, who played college football for Mississippi State until 2015, impressed everyone around the NFL during his first year in the league. He formed a brilliant partnership with fellow rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott who also made the pro bowl.

The pair became the first two rookie quarterback and running back teammates in NFL history to be selected. The game will be played on January 29, and both will be hoping to guide the NFC to victory.

Despite his meteoric rise through the league, Prescott still feels a little disappointed with how the Cowboys season finished:

"As much as this is a great experience, obviously I would have wanted to play next week [in the Super Bowl]."

The 23-year-old is sure to have a fantastic career ahead of him and will hope to push on and guide Dallas to Super Bowl LII in 2018.

