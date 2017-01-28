One big criticism WWE fans have of the company is their continual reliance on its part-time stars.

The big cases are with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, but most recently, we’ve see them turn to Goldberg.

PART-TIME STARS

All three men will be involved in the Royal Rumble match at the San Antonio Alamodome, and it’s clear why the WWE continue to utilise them in big matches.

They’re star attractions, along with other members of the roster, these are the types of guys that sell tickets and get fans excited and it’s why their involvement in the Rumble is making it a must-watch event.

On the other hand, some fans believe that the part-time stars are the reason the company is unable to find the next John Cena, somebody they can rely on for years to come.

However, according to Goldberg, WWE already has two stars on its books that can be considered as the future of wrestling.

Goldberg was speaking to Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29, and highlighted current WWE Champion AJ Styles and former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as the brightest stars.

THE PHENOMENAL ONE AND THE BOSS

He said: “Look at AJ Styles and Sasha Banks.

“The ability that they have at this point is a bright star for the future of wrestling.

“I’m very happy with where the business is and who it’s been left to.

“Sure, there are holes that need to be filled, but there always are.

“The business is in good hands and the future is bright.”

There’s no denying that The Boss could be huge – if Vince McMahon doesn’t give up on her – as she has age on her side and is already one of the best female wrestlers on the entire roster.

Styles, on the other hand, is close to hitting 40 and there’s no telling how much longer he can keep competing at the top of his game.

He’s perhaps the best in the world now, and will be for a few more years to come, but it’s clear WWE will certainly need to look for a replacement in the long-run.

