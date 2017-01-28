Dana White identifies the UFC's next heavyweight superstar

The heavyweight division in the UFC has seen its share of legendary stars down the years with the likes of Randy Couture and Frank Mir among the greatest to ever throw down at 206 to 265 pounds.

However, although Stipe Miocic is a fine fighter in his own right, the heavyweight division has not had a fighter that can be regarded as a superstar like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey in years.

Like boxing did for years, the heavyweight division has been going through a bit of a dry spell in many eyes.

However, in Denver, Colorado tonight, Francis Ngonnou will take on former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and the former has got UFC president Dana White excited.

“Obviously, Arlovski is a legend in this sport, a legend in the heavyweight division. Francis Ngannou will be. I believe that this guy has the potential to become the heavyweight champion of the world. I also believe he has the potential to hold that title for a very long time.”

Ngonnou is built like you wouldn't believe. The closest heavyweight to ever resemble his built would be Brock Lesnar in his prime, but White believes that the 30-year-old Cameroonian-born Frenchman is in a class of his own with his physique.

“I don’t know if in the history of the UFC we’ve ever had a heavyweight champion like Ngannou who actually looks like [that],” White said. “If you put this guy Ngannou next to — put him side to side with NFL players. Put him side by side with the heavyweight boxing champions throughout history. This is a massive, massive guy.”

The sheer power the fighter possesses is what is most frightening. He currently holds a record of 9-1 with four straight wins since entering the UFC. Every single one of his vitories has come via a finish.

If he can beat Arlovski at UFC on Fox tonight, expect White to position him for a big opportunity in the near future.

