Joanna Jedrzejczyk is an absolute force of nature inside of the cage for as a UFC Strawweight Champion.

By any conceivable measure, she is one of the best UFC fighters in the sport today, but on Friday, she took her talents to the hardwood.

Jedrzejczyk was in attendance for the contest between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in the Mile High City.

She decided to have some fun with Rocky, the team’s mascot, during one of the timeouts taken early in the contest.

At first they were just being playful, NBA mascots do love to mess with celebrities and plain old fans alike, but when the champ got serious, there was no chance that poor Rocky could stand toe to toe with her.

One carefully placed right hook from JJ and the mountain lion was spinning face first toward the court.

UFC’s profile seems to be rising by the day with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Moments like this show just how far the sport has come since its early days and how many more people know about MMA than just a few years ago.

Also, if you see a UFC champion of any kind out in everyday life, then you probably should avoid sparring or boxing with them as a self-preservation tactic.

Rocky definitely will be the first to tell you after what happened this weekend.

