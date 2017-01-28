How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Memphis made his full debut vs Lille.

Memphis Depay gets fooled by Yassine Benzia's roulette on full Lyon debut

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

New year, new start.

That’s the hope for Memphis Depay, who completed his move to Lyon last week.

The Netherlands international failed to make an impact in 18 months at Manchester United and so Jose Mourinho thought it best to move the 22-year-old on.

Article continues below

Lyon wasted no time in seeing what Memphis could do, giving him 11 minutes in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Marseille just two days after signing him.

His new manager, Bruno Genesio, was impressed with what he saw.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

Watch: Female NFL ref unbelievably carries on after wrist-breaking hit

Watch: Female NFL ref unbelievably carries on after wrist-breaking hit

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

“He showed that he could integrate into the game philosophy,” Genesio told OLTV, via the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve already seen a technical relationship with the other players and I liked his defensive work.

“He lacks the rhythm of matches but he is physically well. He has so much desire.

“This is an additional asset and variety for our team.”

FBL-FRA-L1-LYON-DEPAY

Memphis was handed his full debut vs Lille

So Genesio will have been excited to see what Memphis could do in his full debut for the club. The winger was handed a start in Saturday’s game at home to Lille.

But things didn’t go as planned. Lyon were beaten 2-1 and Memphis was substituted in the 67th minute after failing to make an impact.

Of course, he can be excused for being a little rusty. After all, he had only played 79 minutes for United this season.

Benzia's skill on Memphis

Memphis is so used to performing skills but against Lille, he was on the receiving end of one.

As he attempted to put pressure on Yassine Benzia, the Lille striker performed a neat roulette to flick the ball to a teammate. Check it out below.

It’s OK, Memphis. It’s been a while since you’ve done this.

Will Man United activate Memphis Depay's buy-back clause? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Lyon
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again