New year, new start.

That’s the hope for Memphis Depay, who completed his move to Lyon last week.

The Netherlands international failed to make an impact in 18 months at Manchester United and so Jose Mourinho thought it best to move the 22-year-old on.

Lyon wasted no time in seeing what Memphis could do, giving him 11 minutes in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Marseille just two days after signing him.

His new manager, Bruno Genesio, was impressed with what he saw.

“He showed that he could integrate into the game philosophy,” Genesio told OLTV, via the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve already seen a technical relationship with the other players and I liked his defensive work.

“He lacks the rhythm of matches but he is physically well. He has so much desire.

“This is an additional asset and variety for our team.”

Memphis was handed his full debut vs Lille

So Genesio will have been excited to see what Memphis could do in his full debut for the club. The winger was handed a start in Saturday’s game at home to Lille.

But things didn’t go as planned. Lyon were beaten 2-1 and Memphis was substituted in the 67th minute after failing to make an impact.

Of course, he can be excused for being a little rusty. After all, he had only played 79 minutes for United this season.

Benzia's skill on Memphis

Memphis is so used to performing skills but against Lille, he was on the receiving end of one.

As he attempted to put pressure on Yassine Benzia, the Lille striker performed a neat roulette to flick the ball to a teammate. Check it out below.

It’s OK, Memphis. It’s been a while since you’ve done this.

