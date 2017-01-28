Chelsea fans react to what could be Branislav Ivanovic's last game

Chelsea made light work of Championship side Brentford on Saturday afternoon, leaving Stamford Bridge with passage into the fifth round courtesy of a 4-0 win.

Willian and Pedro gave the hosts the lead at the break, and with the result seemingly not in danger, Antonio Conte sought to bring on Ivanovic for the second half.

And the Serbian international made a clear impact, picking up a goal as well as putting in a quality all-round performance.

However, over the past month, rumours have been swirling around the veteran defender's future, with many believing that the meeting with Brentford being his final swan song at the club.

Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg had been the favourites to land his signature, that was until West Bromwich Albion were mentioned as a potential lifeline to remain in the Premier League.

These rumours kicked into overdrive on Saturday afternoon as Baggies boss Tony Pulis was spotted in the crowd in west London.

Fans across social media are now taking that to mean that the 32-year-old is bound for the Hawthornes and that this was the last chance to see him in the famous blue shirt.

Ivanovic has been a fantastic servant for the club, scoring a total of 34 goals in 376 appearances, and winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup, one Europa League and one Champions League in the process.

See his goal from this afternoon and the reaction below...

