There's no doubt about it, Jurgen Klopp is going through the toughest period of his tenure at Liverpool to date.

The Reds topped off a rotten week by losing their third consecutive home game with a 2-1 defeat to Wolves and crashing out of the FA Cup in the process.

Klopp rung the changes once again to give Liverpool's youngsters a chance to impress and came in for heavy criticism when Divock Origi's late strike proved to be only a consolation after Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann's first half goals.

And the German boss was more than willing to accept the responsibility for his team crashing out of a second cup competition in the space of just a few days.

"We started bad and couldn't get really better. Everybody saw it, there's not a lot of good things to say about this game," Klopp said, as per The Mirror.

"I'm responsible. It's not allowed to blame a single player. You learn a lot about players in this situation but it's my responsibility. 100 percent."

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer were among those to slate the Liverpool manager's decision to rotate his squad with a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup up for grabs.

However, Klopp will be surprised to learn that his selection actually received support from an unlikely source.

It isn't often that former Manchester United star Gary Neville praises Liverpool at all but on this occasion, he can see why Klopp picked the players he did.

The Sky Sports pundit posted his reaction to Liverpool's defeat on Twitter and actually thinks the FA Cup is the ideal competition for young players to be given an opportunity.

"Lots won't like this but Weakened teams usually means young players getting a chance to shine. It's the right thing for the FA cup," Neville tweeted.

"It's how I was given the chance to be a player. Getting a run out in cup games!!"

It is probably worth making a note of the date! Gary Neville has genuinely defended a Liverpool manager.

Whether he would be quite so open in his praise had the Reds actually beaten Wolves is an entirely different matter.

Nevertheless, there were still plenty of opposing fans who disagreed with Neville's stance on a subject that seems to rear its ugly head every year.

