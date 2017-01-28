Valtteri Bottas believes Williams, the team he started his F1 journey with, can once again achieve greatness. After making his debut with the British outfit in 2013, Bottas honed his skills for four seasons before Mercedes came calling earlier this month.

Bottas was instrumental in leading Williams to two third-place finishes in the constructors’ championship, in 2014 and 2015, and had nothing but praise for his former team in a video posted on Twitter.

“I was with Williams in total seven years, four years as a race driver. Everything has gone quickly,” Bottas said, via NBC Sports.

“I’m one of the [drivers with the] most races done for Williams. It’s been an amazing, amazing learning curve for me and also for the team.

“Williams has won so many championships that there’s no reason why it couldn’t win again. For this team it is only a matter of time.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t get together out first win or the title but I wish all the best to Williams and lot of success. I hope you will get the championship rather sooner than later.

“I hope I’ve given a lot to Williams – at least I tried everything I could, always wanted to be a team player, the goal was always to bring maximum points to the team.”

Williams last tasted championship success back in 1997, when Jacques Villeneuve claimed the drivers’ title, along with the team achieving constructors’ championship glory.

