How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Bottas believes Williams can become a force in F1 again.

Valtteri Bottas claims Williams can return to winning Formula 1 titles

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Valtteri Bottas believes Williams, the team he started his F1 journey with, can once again achieve greatness. After making his debut with the British outfit in 2013, Bottas honed his skills for four seasons before Mercedes came calling earlier this month.

Bottas was instrumental in leading Williams to two third-place finishes in the constructors’ championship, in 2014 and 2015, and had nothing but praise for his former team in a video posted on Twitter.

“I was with Williams in total seven years, four years as a race driver. Everything has gone quickly,” Bottas said, via NBC Sports.

Article continues below

“I’m one of the [drivers with the] most races done for Williams. It’s been an amazing, amazing learning curve for me and also for the team.

“Williams has won so many championships that there’s no reason why it couldn’t win again. For this team it is only a matter of time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

“It’s a shame we couldn’t get together out first win or the title but I wish all the best to Williams and lot of success. I hope you will get the championship rather sooner than later.

“I hope I’ve given a lot to Williams – at least I tried everything I could, always wanted to be a team player, the goal was always to bring maximum points to the team.”

Williams last tasted championship success back in 1997, when Jacques Villeneuve claimed the drivers’ title, along with the team achieving constructors’ championship glory.

Which driver will win the 2017 F1 championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again