Bernie Ecclestone has refuted claims that he could create a rival championship to Formula 1, with the 86-year-old adamantly insisting he could never "damage" F1 as a sport.

Ecclestone's remarkable 40-year reign at the helm of F1 ended in dramatic fashion on Monday, with the conclusion of Liberty Media's takeover. Liberty have since overhauled the management structure, with the day-to-day running of the sport being handed over to Chase Carey.

Liberty did, however, give Ecclestone an honorary role on the board, but the Briton had remained radio silent until recently - prompting questions to be asked of what his take on proceedings were and what the future holds for both Ecclestone and F1.

Article continues below

Issuing a statement to Reuters, via Sky Sports, Ecclestone said: "I wish to clear up the rumours that I am starting a series to compete against the FIA Formula One World Championship.

"I have built the championship over the last near 50 years, which is something I am proud of, and the last thing I want is to see it damaged."

Article continues below

Ecclestone went on to address the support he had received since stepping down, saying he was "very touched", before explaining that Liberty was going to take F1 in a new direction.

"I would have loved the luxury of what Chase Carey, the CEO, is able to do. I hope the F1 supporters appreciate this as Chase intends to put money back into the sport."

In an interview with Sky Sports News HQ on Tuesday, Carey insisted that Ecclestone was still vital in helping Liberty move F1 forwards and hoped he would continue in an advisory role.

"Hopefully we'll find a way that it continues to be rewarding for him," said Carey.

"I want him to feel good about it. He will always be part of the Formula 1 family, he will always be welcome, and I want to try and make this something he can continue to feel part of.

"But it's a big change for him and I understand that."

Is the change good for F1? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms