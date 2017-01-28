How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Ecclestone recently waved goodbye to F1.

Bernie Ecclestone breaks silence on Formula 1 exit

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bernie Ecclestone has refuted claims that he could create a rival championship to Formula 1, with the 86-year-old adamantly insisting he could never "damage" F1 as a sport.

Ecclestone's remarkable 40-year reign at the helm of F1 ended in dramatic fashion on Monday, with the conclusion of Liberty Media's takeover. Liberty have since overhauled the management structure, with the day-to-day running of the sport being handed over to Chase Carey.

Liberty did, however, give Ecclestone an honorary role on the board, but the Briton had remained radio silent until recently - prompting questions to be asked of what his take on proceedings were and what the future holds for both Ecclestone and F1.

Article continues below

Issuing a statement to Reuters, via Sky Sports, Ecclestone said: "I wish to clear up the rumours that I am starting a series to compete against the FIA Formula One World Championship.

"I have built the championship over the last near 50 years, which is something I am proud of, and the last thing I want is to see it damaged."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Roman Reigns’ latest bold statement could cause more hatred from WWE fans

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

The incredible downfall of Alexandre Pato from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Ecclestone went on to address the support he had received since stepping down, saying he was "very touched", before explaining that Liberty was going to take F1 in a new direction.

"I would have loved the luxury of what Chase Carey, the CEO, is able to do. I hope the F1 supporters appreciate this as Chase intends to put money back into the sport."

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Previews

In an interview with Sky Sports News HQ on Tuesday, Carey insisted that Ecclestone was still vital in helping Liberty move F1 forwards and hoped he would continue in an advisory role.

"Hopefully we'll find a way that it continues to be rewarding for him," said Carey.

"I want him to feel good about it. He will always be part of the Formula 1 family, he will always be welcome, and I want to try and make this something he can continue to feel part of.

"But it's a big change for him and I understand that."

Is the change good for F1? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again