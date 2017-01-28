UFC middleweight contender blasts in-demand champion Michael Bisping

Third-ranked middleweight Ronaldo Souza is one of many, many competitors just waiting for a shot at Michael Bisping for his UFC Middleweight title.

British Bisping shocked the world when he knocked out Luke Rockhold to gain the strap, and it looks like Yoel Romero is next in line after defeating Chris Weidman at UFC 205 in New York, where he then called out an in-attendance Bisping.

He's not the first to do so and certainly won't be the last. The Count looks like he will be out till about May time with a knee injury, so those hoping to face him upon his return have a few months to jostle for position.

'Jacare' Souza, who lost to Romero back in December 2015, is one of those fighters hoping to stake his claim, and he believes that Bisping's reign has champion has been terrible.

“Bisping is a chicken. He’s running,” Souza told Fernanda Prates of MMA Junkie.

“The truth is that (Bisping) doesn’t fight for his honor, or for his family. He doesn’t even fight for himself. He’s a guy who only thinks about money. He only thinks about doing his thing and fighting for money. That’s his first choice. He doesn’t care about his fans. He doesn’t care what the fans want. The fans are the ones who pay for this scoundrel’s salary, so he better respect them.

“I’m the guy to fight for the belt,” Souza said. “Everyone knows that I’m the most viable option for the UFC in terms of media, pay-per-view sales, everything. Everyone knows that Bisping’s fight with Dan Henderson was a disaster."

Jacare would elaborate on his claims that the Henderson rematch was a disaster was because nobody wanted to see it.

“They didn’t even show how many pay-per-view packages it sold. It certainly was a disaster. No one was interested in watching that crappy fight. The UFC sold the tickets in six minutes, because of Bisping – if he wasn’t there, they’d have sold out in three minutes.”

Tough talk. Would you pay to see Bisping and Souza square off? Let us know in the comments below.

