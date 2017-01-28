How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's back.

Danny Welbeck performs 'salt bae' celebration after goals against Southampton

Published

Danny Welbeck is well and truly back.

The Arsenal forward, who returned this month from a knee injury that kept him out for seven months, scored twice in the first 22 minutes of the Gunners’ FA Cup tie against Southampton.

He then went on to record an assist for Walcott, who made the half-time score 3-0. Clearly, his return could be massive for Arsenal.

Welbeck’s last start came in May but he is fit again, having made three substitute appearances in Arsenal’s past three matches.

Arsene Wenger wanted to name a strong squad at St Mary’s and that included the former Manchester United man.

The Frenchman will be delighted to see Welbeck back amongst the goals. Earlier in the week, Wenger voiced his concern that the striker might be scared.

“He looks sharp, he’s worked very hard,” Wenger said, via the Mirror. “Maybe it will be an opportunity for him.

"In training he still lacks a fraction of zip when he starts. But overall he looks quite fit. What is the most important is that he doesn’t look scared — that’s the biggest hurdle when you come back.”

Video: Welbeck's goals

Scared? Not at all. Watch his goals below.

1-0

2-0

Salt bae celebration

Welbeck performed the ‘salt bae’ celebration after scoring, the internet trend made famous by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce.

p1b7j6heev1h071m28hq1e007k49.jpg

Video: Welbeck's celebration

Twitter reacts

Twitter absolutely loved it. Check out response below.

Can Arsenal win the FA Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
England Football
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
Danny Welbeck
Football
Mesut Özil
Petr Cech
Premier League
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

