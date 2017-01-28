In recent times, the WWE have done a wonderful job of staying on top of other sports around the world.

When teams or athletes achieve success, Triple H is usually one of the first to congratulate them and send over an incredible gift.

PERSONALISED CHAMPIONSHIPS

While teams win tournaments, they not only receive the conventional prize that is on offer for whichever sport they are participating in, but WWE send a customised WWE Championship title as well – and we’re not talking about plastic replica here.

The one that did the rounds most famously is when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, and The Game had sent out a belt with the ‘World Series Champions’ side plates screwed on them.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pittsburgh Penguins have also been recipients of the personal titles.

The WWE can now do this for many athletes and teams because the latest championship allows them to customise the side plates, depending on which wrestler is the champion at the time.

HONOURING SERENA WILLIAMS

Now, Serena Williams is the latest recipient to receive a custom WWE Championship belt, after winning her record-setting 23rd major championship with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her sister, Venus, at the Australian Open on Saturday.

WWE were always going to get behind Williams, especially as Stephanie McMahon is very high on females excelling in any sport – and Serena is at the top of her profession.

As you’ll be in the tweet below, the plates read ’23-Time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams’, along with tennis’ four Grand Slams on the outside.

The Game also sent out a congratulatory tweet along with the image of her very own championship.

He posted: “She is a…Record-breaking. Ground-breaking. Barrier-breaking. History-making…Champion. Congrats @serenawilliams! #AusOpen.”

Perhaps she should walk onto the court with that title draped over her shoulder, and make it a constant reminder that she’s the best around.

What do you make of WWE’s latest gesture to honour Serena’s Williams’ success? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

