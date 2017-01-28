Just what is Paul Merson's major malfunction?

For such a magical player he doesn't half say some insane things, and is almost becoming a sure thing for people who like a bet as all they have to do is go with the opposite of what he says.

Over the past few weeks he has found himself in the spotlight for the seemingly never-ending stream of gibberish that he's been coming out with on Soccer Saturday.

And this weekend has been no different, only this time his crazy comments concerned his former club, Arsenal.

The Gunners lined up against Southampton in their fourth round FA Cup meeting, only Merson didn't thing his former side had what it took to overthrow the Saints.

Saying this despite Southampton playing a number of youngsters and players on the fringes of the first team, this apparently wasn't an Arsenal team that blew teams away anymore.

However, unluckily for him, Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners with ex-Southampton star Theo Walcott bagging himself a hat trick, while returning striker Danny Welbeck chalked up a double.

With the score resting at 3-0 at half time the result was never in danger, but Arsenal hit another two after the break just to make Merson look even more of a mug.

Check out his prediction below and the ensuing reaction to his latest gaffe.

