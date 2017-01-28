The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is almost upon us and fans won’t stop guessing which surprises we may see in the main event.

In fact, the predictions probably won’t stop until all 30 entrants have entered the match, but we’ve come across some huge rumours over the past few months.

SURPRISE RETURNS

The biggest? The likes of Kurt Angle, Kenny Omega and Samoa Joe could be featured in it, despite their refusal to admit it.

We should also expect other NXT and former stars, as well as legends participating in what could be the best Rumble in history.

Huge names are already in, such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker – but there is another name that has quietly flown under the radar in the build-up to the event.

Around the time of the WWE draft, there was strong speculation that WWE were looking to bring back former WWE Champion, Rey Mysterio.

This was to strengthen the roster as they split them into two brands once again, but they were unable to lure him back because of his contract with Lucha Underground.

WILL MYSTERIO RETURN?

However, his fans might be in for a treat if the latest update from Bryan Alvarez and Konnan is to be believed.

Alvarez was speaking on the Wrestling Observer Live and referred to what Konnan had said about Mysterio and that his Lucha Underground contract has now expired.

He reported that Mysterio’s contract was set to expire in 2017, and there’s a chance it may have already ended and WWE could have made a move to have him as a surprise entrant.

While nothing is confirmed right now, and it probably won’t be until the main event kicks off, it’ll certainly be a contrasting reaction to the one he received when he last entered the Rumble as the number 30 entrant.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

