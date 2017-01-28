Danny Welbeck is back and boy did he announce his return in style.

The English forward was in incredible form during Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition job on a poor Southampton side. In fact, Welbeck found the net twice in the opening 22 minutes of his first start in seven months.

It’s pretty good going and Arsenal fans have been lapping it up.

The trip to St. Mary’s was – justifiably so – seen as a tricky excursion for the Gunners. After all, their last trip to Southampton had seen them romped 4-0 and with their title chances in tatters

This time though, the tables were well and truly turned. Arsene Wenger may have been reduced to the stands, but he must have enjoyed what he saw nonetheless.

Nobody expected such a formidable showing from the north London outfit. It’s perhaps a consequence of Southampton having run themselves into the ground in mid-week via an astonishing 1-0 win at Anfield.

Theo Walcott took the majority of the publicity in bagging a hat-trick and Alex Oxlade- Chamberlian was in electrifying form too. However, the fairytale of the night came via Welbeck.

The ex-Manchester United man opened the goal scoring after 15 minutes with a delicious chip that pinged in off the bar. Just three minutes later and his clinical left-footed finish confirmed his stylish return.

His goals can be seen below:

Welbeck was even on hand to produce a rendition of the ‘salt bae’ celebration. Having been injured for no less than seven months, you can certainly excuse the forward.

Gunners are relieved to see Welbeck fit again and such a brilliant display of finishing has provoked rife excitement. Twitter is currently awash with Arsenal fans weak at the knees over the prospect of a striker that feels like a new signing.

The pick of tweets can be seen here:

Two goals after so long out is certainly impressive, yet supporters should probably calm down over just one game.

After all, given that Southampton performance, Yaya Sanogo would have fancied his chances at a brace.

