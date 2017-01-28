Mathieu Valbuena was once a promising player. A quick winger that used his diminutive stature to leave his opponents eating his dust.

However, there's a feeling that he never quite pushed on and became the top class player many predicted he'd be.

But now, at the age of 32 he's getting by just fine at Ligue 1 title hunters Lyon, where he's helping the club keep up with big spending Paris Saint Germain.

Or at least, he should be...

This weekend saw Lyon welcome mid-table Lille to the Stade Gerland, with the hope of collecting all three points to close the gap on PSG down to five points and keep the third place spot in their sights.

However, it didn't quite work out for them, as they went down 2-1 to their guests, thanks to two goals from Yassine Benzia.

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette managed to pull one back late on from the spot, but a total fight back was out of the question.

But that could very well have been the equaliser, as earlier in the game, Valbuena was presented with a golden opportunity to score.

Racing onto a cutback pass across the box, the France international found himself just eight yards out with all of the goal to aim at.

He's burnt past his marker and the goalkeeper was in the queue to get a half time drink, but the tiny attacker put far too much mustard on his hotdog and fired the ball over.

How embarrassing.

