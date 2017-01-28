How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mathieu Valbuena.

Mathieu Valbuena embarrassed after missing the easiest open goal ever

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mathieu Valbuena was once a promising player. A quick winger that used his diminutive stature to leave his opponents eating his dust.

However, there's a feeling that he never quite pushed on and became the top class player many predicted he'd be.

But now, at the age of 32 he's getting by just fine at Ligue 1 title hunters Lyon, where he's helping the club keep up with big spending Paris Saint Germain.

Article continues below

Or at least, he should be...

This weekend saw Lyon welcome mid-table Lille to the Stade Gerland, with the hope of collecting all three points to close the gap on PSG down to five points and keep the third place spot in their sights.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Dak Prescott reveals the one loss he will never get over

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. showcases surprising speed in crazy Pro Bowl skills challenge

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

The Rock called out by Stone Cold for one horrible WWE segment

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Goldberg picks two surprising names as the future of the WWE

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans are reacting badly to Gary Lineker’s tweet about Jurgen Klopp

Watch: Memphis Depay gets fooled by Yassine Benzia's skill on full Lyon debut

Watch: Memphis Depay gets fooled by Yassine Benzia's skill on full Lyon debut

However, it didn't quite work out for them, as they went down 2-1 to their guests, thanks to two goals from Yassine Benzia.

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette managed to pull one back late on from the spot, but a total fight back was out of the question.

But that could very well have been the equaliser, as earlier in the game, Valbuena was presented with a golden opportunity to score.

Racing onto a cutback pass across the box, the France international found himself just eight yards out with all of the goal to aim at.

He's burnt past his marker and the goalkeeper was in the queue to get a half time drink, but the tiny attacker put far too much mustard on his hotdog and fired the ball over.

How embarrassing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again