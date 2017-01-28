Ever since it was revealed that Goldberg would be sticking around for longer than originally scheduled, fans have been thinking which matches he could be featured in.

It’s clear that he won’t be competing every week, or on every single pay-per-view, but you can definitely expect him to be at the huge events where he’s the star attraction, similar to Brock Lesnar.

CONTRACT EXTENSION

It seems as though fans are now speculating who else can share the ring with him at some stage down the line, but now Goldberg himself has revealed the names of two stars he wants to face at some point.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble event, the former WCW Champion wants to face off against The Undertaker as well as Roman Reigns.

He said: “What about ‘Taker? I’ve never been in the ring with ‘Taker before.

“And Roman Reigns is someone I’d like to tangle with.

“I don’t know the meteoric rise of Roman and what they’ve done with him, and I’m not going to sit here and pass judgment by any means, but if they just try to push someone down people’s throats, people resent it.

REIGNS AND THE DEADMAN

“I wasn’t privy to it in real time, I didn’t see everything, but I think Roman is a great kid.

“I feel really bad that anyone would go out there and boo him based not off not liking him or his ability, but just based upon the situation.

“His look, his work, his enthusiasm and what he puts into his craft – Roman is a professional.

“The only thing I don’t like about him is he went to Georgia Tech.”

It might not be wishful thinking after all.

We’ve seen a huge tease from WWE regarding a potential clash with Reigns – before they hit a double Spear on Braun Strowman.

We then witnessed a tense stare-off between Lesnar, Goldberg and The Deadman earlier this week on Raw.

The reactions said it all, fans want to see both of these matches.

Are these two feuds something you’d like to see from Goldberg? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

