Football

Coentrao and Ronaldo..

Cristiano Ronaldo hurls football at Fabio Coentrao in Real Madrid training

Football News
For all his bundles of talent and skill, Cristiano Ronaldo can have quite the temper.

Even if your name is Sir Alex Ferguson or Zinedine Zidane, substituting the Portuguese will only end in tears. You could expect a similar reaction if you take a free-kick off him or lunge in with a questionably legal tackle, too.

Thankfully for Fabio Coentrao, though, Ronaldo was showcasing a far more jovial side to his temper in Real Madrid training this week. However, that doesn’t mean he avoided a fair few studs and flying footballs in the process.

Training incident

In both proving Portuguese internationals and having shared six years together at the Bernabeu, Coentrao and Ronaldo are pretty close friends.

It seems that every month sees a hilarious training video emerge regarding the Portuguese duo. Only this season Coentrao has already dished out a fair share of nutmegs that, thankfully, didn’t evade the cameras.

Ronaldo seems to have exacted his revenge this week though and the 31-year-old certainly didn’t hold back. In fact, he seemed to be somewhat harassing his teammate.

The current Ballon d’Or holder was clearly in a jolly mood and can be seen – at the start of the video – to be busting a few moves during a passing drill.

Naturally, the logical escalation from some dancing is to dive in for a two-footed tackle. Of course.

The video can be seen below:

Having crunched Coentrao, the pair laughed about the incident and briefly wrestled as their teammates played on.

Yet, barely seconds later, Ronaldo’s games weren’t over. The forward picked up the ball in the middle of the drill and hurled it at his teammate, hitting him on the back.

By this point, however, neither Coentrao nor the other players involved in the exercise seemed amused. In fact, the incident appears rather awkward, especially given the absence of a motive for such jovial behavior.

Then again, Ronaldo has always been – well – himself.

Title challenge

Given the appearance of the La Liga table, Ronaldo and co. should maybe have focused on their passing as opposed to unorthodox team bonding. After all, recent weeks have been far from satisfactory.

Zinedine Zidane’s men had been flying and embarked on an astonishing and record-breaking 39-game unbeaten run.

A dramatic last minute loss to Sevilla and capitulation at the hands of Celta Vigo soon handed Los Blancos a jarring reality shock though. It’s certainly done no harm to the self esteem of the chasing pack – Sevilla and Barcelona.

Real Madrid CF v Malaga CF - La Liga

Nevertheless, it isn’t time to sound the panic alarms. In spite of Real’s recent stagnation, they hold a one-point lead at the top of the table and have an increasingly crucial game-in-hand to come.

If Ronaldo continues to score, Real should be just fine and perhaps throwing equipment at teammates would be excused in tandem.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

