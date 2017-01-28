Spitting is just vile, isn't it?

All players spit, though, but normally it's directed at the floor rather than at somebody's face, and when it does land an intended target, it often, rightly, causes outrage.

And during Atletico Madrid's meeting with Alaves this weekend, there wasn't just one, but two spitting incidents.

Article continues below

And furthermore, they both involved the same player – Atletico defender Diego Godin.

Usually looked upon as one of the most respected players in the game – a player that goes about his business with the utmost professionalism – he both gave and received a giant spit take during the goalless draw.

Article continues below

With tempers fraying towards the end of the game, Godin caught Alaves striker Deyverson with an elbow to the face. Needless to say the forward didn't appreciate that and retaliated by hocking a giant loogie in the Uruguayan's face.

As you can see in the video below, it was quite a hefty one that hung from the Atleti skipper's cheek. His facial expression says it all...

But Godin is not a man for forgiveness, and just a short while later aimed his own spit bomb back in the striker's direction.

Not quite as gruesome, but equally disgusting...

Both players were booked during the game, but neither were sent off, but it's not unfair to assume that both could expect to face some sort of retroactive ban for their exchange of bodily fluids.

However, what will be a bigger concern to Atletico is that the draw will be a huge dent in their hopes of catching up with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting any news of a ban, no doubt.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms