UFC

McGregor at a UFC 205 press conference..

Conor McGregor hits out at fan filming him on Snapchat

You don’t mess with Conor McGregor, end of story.

That’s if you’re sane or your name is Nate Diaz, anyway. One fan – rather unwisely – decided to rally against this rule though and quickly got on the wrong side of the UFC star.

Considering this is a man whose very employment is to punch, kick and grapple some of the world’s fittest men into submission, it’s no wonder the Irishman is feared. A record of 21 victories to just three defeats speaks for itself.

However, what initially appeared a run-of-the-mill selfie request soon descended into a surprisingly hostile situation. Either the Notorious had something of a long day at work or just desired a break from all the cameras.

Regardless of the reasons; this fan received quite the shock.

The 28-year-old was pulled up in his car with the window down as the fan approached him. He then began to film the incident on Snapchat, asked how McGregor was and stated that it was good to see him.

Oddly though, that proved a little too much for the Notourious who then proceeded to slam his palm into the camera. Nervous laughter and apologies came in response as McGregor drove off.

When you appreciate what the Irishman did to Jose Aldo in all of 13 seconds, backing off was probably a prudent decision.

The video can be seen below:

It’s fair to say that the caption of ‘just met mcgregor and he went for me’ was bizarrely accurate. Then again, it was the fan’s phone that took the damage as opposed to the man himself.

Nevertheless, it proves a firm reminder not to be too jovial and enthusiastic when asking for a picture with the legend himself. Perhaps when he’s not in his car, too.

Besides, if there was ever a sport in which it would be unwise to anger one of its athletes, then UFC would be exactly that.

Do you think Conor McGregor was out of order here? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

